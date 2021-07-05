UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Support Of Health Community Sought To Convince People For Corona Vaccination

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 07:58 PM

Support of health community sought to convince people for corona vaccination

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash Monday said that convincing people of the province for corona vaccination was still a big challenge and urged the health community to play its pivotal role in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash Monday said that convincing people of the province for corona vaccination was still a big challenge and urged the health community to play its pivotal role in this regard.

Addressing the inaugural of a training program for health professionals here at Provincial Health Services Academy, he acknowledged the efforts of health professionals in curbing spread of corona infection, adding that the health professionals made history by rendering services during pandemic.

He said all the health professionals including doctors, para-medics and other relevant staff sacrificed their lives to protect the masses from coronavirus.

He paid tribute to the health professionals and urged them to play their important role in convincing people to get anti corona jab.

Bangash on behalf of the provincial government expressed gratitude to the health staff and offered the role of KP information department to highlight the services of heroes of the health community.

The imperative training program started here at the health services academy for 20 officers of the health department who got promotions in grade 20.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE a leading investment hub for global healthcare ..

16 minutes ago

Govt to fill up staff deficiency in prisons: SACM

2 minutes ago

Mian Aslam listens to people's problems

2 minutes ago

Matric exam begins in Hyderabad amid strict COVID- ..

2 minutes ago

PM's stance on Kashmir, Afghanistan, Palestine dep ..

2 minutes ago

Railways hands over Mehran Express to private logi ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.