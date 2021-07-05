Support of health community sought to convince people for corona vaccination

Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash Monday said that convincing people of the province for corona vaccination was still a big challenge and urged the health community to play its pivotal role in this regard

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Kamran Bangash Monday said that convincing people of the province for corona vaccination was still a big challenge and urged the health community to play its pivotal role in this regard.

Addressing the inaugural of a training program for health professionals here at Provincial Health Services Academy, he acknowledged the efforts of health professionals in curbing spread of corona infection, adding that the health professionals made history by rendering services during pandemic.

He said all the health professionals including doctors, para-medics and other relevant staff sacrificed their lives to protect the masses from coronavirus.

He paid tribute to the health professionals and urged them to play their important role in convincing people to get anti corona jab.

Bangash on behalf of the provincial government expressed gratitude to the health staff and offered the role of KP information department to highlight the services of heroes of the health community.

The imperative training program started here at the health services academy for 20 officers of the health department who got promotions in grade 20.