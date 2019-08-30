UrduPoint.com
Support Of Kashmiris To Continue Till Independence Of Kashmir: Minister

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 30th August 2019 | 11:05 PM

Support of Kashmiris to continue till independence of Kashmir: Minister

Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed has said that support to Kashmiris will continue till achieving the goal of Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Excise and Taxation Hafiz Mumtaz Ahmed has said that support to Kashmiris will continue till achieving the goal of Tehreek-e-Azadi Kashmir.

Addressing the participants of Kashmir Solidarity rally taken out by tehsil administration Samundri on Friday, he said that sacrifices rendered by Kashmiri leaders would not go waste. He said the objective of observing Kashmir Solidarity was to bring the Indian atrocities in Indian Occupied Kashmir into the notice of world community.

He paid rich tribute to martyrs of Kashmir and said that India could not crush Kashmiris. He said that Kashmir issue was being highlighted at all forums.

The minister said that participation of large people in the rally was a prove that Pakistani nation is stand with Kashmiris.

Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan, officers of various departments, staff and people belonged to different walks of life participated in the rally.

