Support of LCCI needed for policy implementation: DC

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider has said the business community is the engine of growth as it generates employment opportunities and revenue for the government.

The issues being faced by the business community would be resolved in collaboration with the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry, she added.

She was speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Thursday. LCCI President Kashif Anwar and Senior Vice President Zafar Mahmood Chaudhry also spoke.

The deputy commissioner said that short and long term measures would be taken to ensure a good business atmosphere, adding that the government was working on the main arteries of the city. An anti-encroachment drive would be launched soon.

She requested the business community to help generously for the earthquake affectees of Turkiye. She said that so far three cargo shops of relief goods had been sent by the government to Turkiye.

LCCI President Kashif Anwar said that there was an urgent need to install water hydrants in markets of Lahore to avoid heavy losses caused by fire incidents. In this regard, the Lahore Chamber had held many meetings with the Commissioner's Office, while the businessmen are ready to borne expenses of this project but there is still a lot of work to be done in this regard.

The LCCI president said that construction of new parking plazas around important markets in Lahore had been included in the agenda of the Punjab government but it had not yet been implemented. Hall Road, Brandruth Road, Akbari Mandi, The Mall, Circular Road, Ichhra Market etc are worth mentioning.

He requested the deputy commissioner to kindly ensure the construction of parking plazas on priority basisso that the parking problem in the city could be solved.