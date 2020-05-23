Support of people vital to control spread of COVID-19: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid on Saturday called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar.

During the meeting steps taken to tackle coronavirus came under discussion, say official sources.

The CM said that standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be implemented in an effective manner.

Usman Buzdar appealed to the people to follow preventive measures against COVID-19 besides maintaining social distancing during "Chand Raat" and Eidul Fitr to stay protected from this pandemic.

He said, "Nobody can guess that when this pandemic will come to an end." He said that fight against coronavirus was being fought with patience and farsightedness, adding that lively nations always find ways in difficult situations.

The CM said that economic activities were reviving as transportation and train service resumed but implementation of precautionary measures with regard to virus was of utmost importance.

Support of people was vital to stop the spread of this virus, he added.

Government efforts would yield positive results if people would follow the SOPs in a real sense.

The CM said that there was a need to change thinking and life standard at collective level.

Punjab Health Minister briefed the CM about the health facilities and steps taken to controlthe spread of pandemic. \932