Support of teachers, parents, political, religious scholars sought to increase literacy rate

Umer Jamshaid Published September 10, 2024 | 09:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Khan Tarakai on Tuesday called for support of teachers, parents, political and religious scholars and local elders to increase the literacy rate besides motivating out-of-school children to get admission in schools.
Addressing a seminar organized here at University Public School on international literacy day, he said that it was the responsibility of those involved in the sacred field of education to work day and night to provide quality education.
He deplored that unfortunately the education was not given much attention in past, however the PTI government introduced reforms in education sector and allocated record budget in this sector by giving priority, but there was still a lot of work to be done, he remarked.
The event was addressed by Secretary Education Masood Ahmed, Managing Director Merged Areas Education Foundation Mian Ainullah and other speakers.
The event was organized in collaboration with Department of Education, Elementary and Secondary Education Foundation, NCHD, Dosti Foundation, JICA and other partner institutions.
Faisal Khan pointed out that according to international data, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has surpassed other provinces of the country in providing governance and educational facilities, adding that thousands of teachers were appointed by the government to ensure quality education at public schools.
He regretted that thousands of schools especially the girls’ schools in KP including merged areas were destroyed due to terrorism, but the provincial government reconstructed schools in the affected areas and launched successful admission campaign in the entire province including the merged districts to bring out of school children back to schools.
He informed the participants that over 1.2 million students have been admitted in the first phase of a recent launched campaign in the province while 300,000 more students would be admitted in the second phase of the admission campaign.
He urged the people of KP and stakeholders to support the government in its efforts to provide education to all drop-out and out-of-school children in the province.
The Minister said that 21 percent of the province's budget is being spent on education and the government is not reducing the education budget despite the tough economic conditions.
“We are also setting up special programs for the merged districts so that the literacy rate can be further increased in these areas as well,” he said.
He said that teachers also have a great responsibility to pay special attention to character building of students and make them the best citizens of the province and the country.
Regarding the ongoing projects of the education department, he said that the government is giving modern training to students under digital literacy programs, while the training institute DPD is being made more active to provide training to teachers in line with the requirements of the modern age.
