Support To TVET Organizes Job Fair At SABS University Jamshoro

Muhammad Irfan 21 seconds ago Fri 29th October 2021 | 07:41 PM

The Support to the TVET (Technical and Vocational Education and Training) Sector Development Programme Friday organized a daylong Job Fair at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :The Support to the TVET (Technical and Vocational education and Training) Sector Development Programme Friday organized a daylong Job Fair at Shaheed Allah Buksh Soomro (SABS) University of Art, Design and Heritages Jamshoro.

The event was organized after successful completion of six months short courses such as: I. T Computer Graphics, I.T 3-D Studio Max, Fashion Design, Ceramics, Autocad, Architecture Drafting, Painting and Web Designing and Development which conducted at SABS University under the umbrella of GIZ in collaboration with European Union, German Cooperation, Norwegian Embassy Islamabad.

The job fair included the interviews of candidates and collection of C.Vs by industries, organizations and public private sector companies.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor SABS University Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar expressed thanks to the government of Federal Republic of Germany, European Union and other partner organizations for extending confidence upon SABS University and giving opportunity to conduct skill development courses in the varsity.

He said"The youth of Pakistan is highly skilled and innovative and during training at SABS University, abilities and qualities of the participants of courses were polished in depth. Dr. Shar informed that 400 students were trained under skill development programme and everyone of them will get job and internship to strengthen his career.

" The Head of TVET Sector Support Programme (GIZ) in Pakistan Iris Cordelia Rotzoll said that these skill development courses were approved by the government of Federal Republic of Germany aimed to train youth and develop linkages between government and private sectors.

She said"The exhibition of students was praiseworthy and it shows that the funding is utilized for a better cause and at appropriate place. She informed that after successful completion of current course the German government will continue its support for future programmes to be conducted at various places in Pakistan. If you have modern infrastructure, latest facilities and equipment but do not have skilled faculty then these facilities are useless so the teachers have played a vital role in completion of this phase for skill development," she added.

Among others, the Deputy Director TDAP Ashique Hussain, Chairman SBTE Dr. Mansoor Shaikh, Advisor Communication TVET Sector Sonia Umar, Advisor TVET Sector Umar Baba, Raza Baig, Programme Coordinator at SABS Prof. Muhammad Salim Jhatial and Prof. Fazal Ellahi Khan also addressed the ceremony.

The students who were trained during six months at SABS University also organized an exhibition for display during the job fair. The German delegation and people from various walks of life visited the exhibition and appreciated creative skills of youth.

