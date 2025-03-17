Open Menu

Supporters, Voters Hail Facilities During Elections At NPC

Muhammad Irfan Published March 17, 2025 | 08:19 PM

Supporters and voters on 17 March, Monday the day of polling at National Press Club Islamabad (NPC) has hailed the facilities in view of Ramazan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) Supporters and voters on 17 March, Monday the day of polling at National Press Club Islamabad (NPC) has hailed the facilities in view of Ramazan.

Candidate acclaimed the support's effort and called the facilities the gratitude to their voters.

Sadia sehar, the candidate of vice president, told APP that our voter is our strength, these arrangements were special gratitude for them as they have extract time from daily routine to cast the vote.

While supporters called the arrangements outstanding.

Khalid Rabbani, a voter and supporter appreciated the facilities and said that he liked the sitting arrangement that has been spread over wide area.

Voter, Murtaza said all settings were upto the mark but he specifically liked seprate polling booth for male and female journalists.

Many voters also acknowledged the iftari menu.

