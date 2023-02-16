Supporting Kashmir cause need of hour: Kaira

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the time has come to support the people of Kashmir with unity and show solidarity with them at all levels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit Baltistan, Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the time has come to support the people of Kashmir with unity and show solidarity with them at all levels.

He expressed these words while addressing a seminar titled "Commemorating Solidarity with Kashmiris" organized by Iqbal International Institute for Research & Dialogue, IRD of International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) held at Allama Iqbal Auditorium, Faisal Masjid Campus on Thursday.

Advisor to the Prime Minister said that the Pakistani nation should highlight the Kashmir cause at international forums by spreading the strapping message of supporting their right to self-determination.

Addressing participants of the seminar Qamr Zaman Kaira said that Kashmir is a jugular vein and an integral part of Pakistan, adding the whole nation is endorsing the Kashmir cause from generations to generations.

Reiterating the government's resolve to support Kashmiris, Qamar Zaman Kaira said that people from all walks of life including officials, students, journalists and all Pakistanis were supporting the just demand of Kashmiris for the right to self-determination.

He added that Kashmir cause is a matter of human rights. He said India is using different tactics to suppress the freedom struggle of Kashmiris but it will not succeed in its nefarious agenda.

Former Diplomat Abdul Basit briefed the seminar participants about the historical background of Kashmir cause and highlighted the efforts of Pakistan in this regard at the international level, Abdul Basit urged students to highlight the issue on Social Media through various networks to raise awareness in the international community for justice.

Prof. N.B Jumani, Vice President (A&F) of International Islamic University Islamabad lauded the role of Iqbal International Institute for Research and Dialogue for conducting such seminars and conferences on core issues.

Addressing the seminar participants, Dr. Jumani said that training of youth is vital for highlighting the issues at international forums while future generations must be provided an opportunity to use these platforms to highlight such issues, he added.

Brig (R) Dr. Muhammad Khan, Director (Academics), Professor of the Department of politics & IR at International Islamic University Islamabad delivered a keynote speech during the seminar.

He added that the Primary focus of this solidarity is the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), who have undergone massive human rights violations at the hands of Indian security forces.

Speakers of the seminar reiterated that Pakistan values the sacrifices of thousands of Kashmiris in the pursuit of freedom and right to self-determination and Pakistan will continue to raise its voice for the Kashmir cause at all international forums till the attainment of their basic right to self-determination and freedom in accordance with the relevant UNSC resolutions.

Zaman Bajwa, Executive Director Youth Forum for Kashmir, Dr. Kamran Kazmi, In-Charge Department of urdu, IIUI, Shaikh Abdul Mateen, Secretary General Huriyat Conference, IIUI also addressed the seminar.

A large number of university students participated and interacted with the speakers of the seminar during the question answer session.

At the end of the seminar commemorative shields were presented to guests of the seminar.