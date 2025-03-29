Open Menu

Supporting Kashmir's Freedom Struggle A National Obligation: AJK President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Supporting Kashmir's freedom struggle a national obligation: AJK President

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Saturday emphasized that supporting and strengthening the freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) is a national duty for every citizen in the state.

Speaking at a ceremony in his native village of Chachiyaan, Chaudhry reaffirmed his commitment to Kashmir's freedom struggle, stating that it has been his top priority throughout his political career.

President Chaudhry highlighted his efforts to promote the Kashmir issue on the international stage, including visits to key countries like the US, UK, France, and Turkey. He also underscored the importance of fostering national consensus on the issue, uniting leaders from various political backgrounds to ensure a united front.

The president cited recent high-profile visits, such as US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's visit to Muzaffarabad, as evidence of his successful campaign to bring Kashmir to the international spotlight. These visits, he noted, have pressured the Indian government, prompting formal protests against the US and UK.

In addition to his remarks on Kashmir, the president also addressed local issues, supporting the elevation of the Khari Sharif constituency to tehsil level status and advocating for the Rural Health Center Pindi Sabharawal to be upgraded to a tehsil hospital.

