Supporting Kashmir's Freedom Struggle A National Obligation: AJK President
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 29, 2025 | 10:40 PM
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK) President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on Saturday emphasized that supporting and strengthening the freedom movement in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK) is a national duty for every citizen in the state.
Speaking at a ceremony in his native village of Chachiyaan, Chaudhry reaffirmed his commitment to Kashmir's freedom struggle, stating that it has been his top priority throughout his political career.
President Chaudhry highlighted his efforts to promote the Kashmir issue on the international stage, including visits to key countries like the US, UK, France, and Turkey. He also underscored the importance of fostering national consensus on the issue, uniting leaders from various political backgrounds to ensure a united front.
The president cited recent high-profile visits, such as US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar's visit to Muzaffarabad, as evidence of his successful campaign to bring Kashmir to the international spotlight. These visits, he noted, have pressured the Indian government, prompting formal protests against the US and UK.
In addition to his remarks on Kashmir, the president also addressed local issues, supporting the elevation of the Khari Sharif constituency to tehsil level status and advocating for the Rural Health Center Pindi Sabharawal to be upgraded to a tehsil hospital.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Dubai Police announces seven locations for Eid Al Fitr cannons
Sharjah allocates 642 sites for Eid Al Fitr prayers
UAE employs AI-driven drones for Shawwal moon sighting
UAE invests billions to bolster citizen housing in 'Year of Community'
Abu Dhabi City Municipality lights up streets to celebrate Eid Al Fitr
Dubai World Cup to be broadcast to record 170 countries
Visionary leadership transforms Punjab's public supply chain
European Commission to invest €1.3 billion in AI, cybersecurity, digital skill ..
US federal judge blocks Trump's forced layoffs at VOA
Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar reveals childhood sexual harassment
Balochistan: Suicide bomber detonates himself near protest site of BNP-Mengal
UAE expresses solidarity with Myanmar, Thailand, offers condolences over victims ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Shopkeepers fined for overpricing3 minutes ago
-
Taxila administration cracks down on price violators, arrests 14 butchers3 minutes ago
-
AJK President reiterates support for Kashmiris' freedom struggle3 minutes ago
-
Supporting Kashmir's freedom struggle a national obligation: AJK President3 minutes ago
-
AJK gears up to celebrate Eid ul Fitr with religious fervor13 minutes ago
-
Punjab Police, CTD equipped with modern weapons: Azma Bokhari13 minutes ago
-
Dolphin Squad security on high alert in Lahore13 minutes ago
-
Prime Minister exchanges Eid greetings with Egyptian president13 minutes ago
-
Kohat Police crack down on criminal elements, arrest 6 suspects13 minutes ago
-
SSP visits Hindu temple, Sikh Gurudwara to review security13 minutes ago
-
Gov’t focused on economic reforms, energy relief: Minister13 minutes ago
-
India funding defunct org. to disrupt peace in KP, Balochistan: Abbasi23 minutes ago