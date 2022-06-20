UrduPoint.com

Supporting Needy, Destitute Prime Responsibility Of All: NA Speaker

Published June 20, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Monday said that supporting the needy and destitute is the prime responsibility of the nation.

He said this during a meeting with Chaudhary Muhammad Akhtar (Tamgha e Imtiaz) founder and chairman of Kashmir Orphan Relief Trust (KORT), one of the leading charity organizations of Pakistan. The speaker was apprised about the welfare activities of the organization in AJK and Pakistan, which included; building orphanages, turning disability to ability via distribution of lifetime wheelchairs and building disabled friendly washrooms, construction of water filtration plants, fostering women empowerment through distribution of wheelchairs, construction of Primary schools and health facilities.

Raja Pervaiz Ashraf appreciated the endeavors of the organization and assured full support to KORT and other charity organizations working for the uplift and welfare of the general masses.

He said it's through the joint venture of public and private organizations by means of which the challenges of Pakistan could be coped with.The NA speaker urged for the expansion of welfare related work in every nook and corner of the country.

