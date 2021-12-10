UrduPoint.com

Supporting Of Disabled Persons, Widows & Orphans Top Priorities Of Govt: Latif Kakar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 45 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 09:52 PM

Supporting of disabled persons, widows & orphans top priorities of govt: Latif Kakar

Secretary Social Welfare Abdul Latif Kakar on Friday said that helping the disabled persons, women, widows and orphans was one of the top priorities of provincial government

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :Secretary Social Welfare Abdul Latif Kakar on Friday said that helping the disabled persons, women, widows and orphans was one of the top priorities of provincial government.

He expressed these views while addressing at a function organized by Government of Balochistan's Department of Social Welfare and UNDP on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

Additional Secretary Social Welfare Zia, UNDP Provincial Head Zulfiqar Durrani, Director General Social Welfare Department Hassanullah Mardanzai, Deputy Director Saeeda Manan, Deputy Director Abdul Ali Tareen, Assistant Director Amjad Lashari and others were present on the occasion.

Kakar said steps were being taken at the government level to make special people useful citizens of the country.

The purpose of celebrating this day is that all members of the society should get their right on the basis of equality, he added.

He said people should express solidarity with children, elderly, young and people with disabilities in the community.

Kakar said that people with disabilities have proved their abilities in all walks of life by defeating disability with their hard work and dedication adding that if they are provided facilities, they could live their lives happily like ordinary people.

The provincial government and department of Social Welfare take full care of the basic rights of disabled persons, he said adding at the same time, they would be encouraged to move forward in social, societal and economic matters.

He said that Balochistan Public Endowment Funds (BPEF) was a revolutionary initiative of Government of Balochistan and Department of Social Welfare for the treatments including, treatment of kidney transplantation, cancer, liver transplantation of the patient in jaundice, thalassemia. Special treatment for a large number of needy and common people have been arranged so far under BPEF who are now returning to a healthy and happy life, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Young Same Women Undp Cancer All Government Top Ali Tareen

Recent Stories

New York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVI ..

New York State to Impose Mandatory Masking or COVID Vaccines for Businesses - Go ..

7 minutes ago
 Climate change drives terrorism: UN chief

Climate change drives terrorism: UN chief

7 minutes ago
 No room for any corrupt, dishonest element in PTI ..

No room for any corrupt, dishonest element in PTI govt: Sarwar

7 minutes ago
 Anti encroachment drive launched in Raja Bazaar

Anti encroachment drive launched in Raja Bazaar

7 minutes ago
 Russia Awaits NATO Reaction to Proposal to Resume ..

Russia Awaits NATO Reaction to Proposal to Resume Military Dialogue - Foreign Mi ..

7 minutes ago
 US Designates Two Heads of Akrestsina Detention Ce ..

US Designates Two Heads of Akrestsina Detention Center in Belarus - Blinken

40 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.