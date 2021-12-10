Supporting of disabled persons, widows & orphans top priorities of govt: Latif Kakar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Secretary Social Welfare Abdul Latif Kakar on Friday said that helping the disabled persons, women, widows and orphans was one of the top priorities of provincial government

He expressed these views while addressing at a function organized by Government of Balochistan's Department of Social Welfare and UNDP on the occasion of International Human Rights Day.

Additional Secretary Social Welfare Zia, UNDP Provincial Head Zulfiqar Durrani, Director General Social Welfare Department Hassanullah Mardanzai, Deputy Director Saeeda Manan, Deputy Director Abdul Ali Tareen, Assistant Director Amjad Lashari and others were present on the occasion.

Kakar said steps were being taken at the government level to make special people useful citizens of the country.

The purpose of celebrating this day is that all members of the society should get their right on the basis of equality, he added.

He said people should express solidarity with children, elderly, young and people with disabilities in the community.

Kakar said that people with disabilities have proved their abilities in all walks of life by defeating disability with their hard work and dedication adding that if they are provided facilities, they could live their lives happily like ordinary people.

The provincial government and department of Social Welfare take full care of the basic rights of disabled persons, he said adding at the same time, they would be encouraged to move forward in social, societal and economic matters.

He said that Balochistan Public Endowment Funds (BPEF) was a revolutionary initiative of Government of Balochistan and Department of Social Welfare for the treatments including, treatment of kidney transplantation, cancer, liver transplantation of the patient in jaundice, thalassemia. Special treatment for a large number of needy and common people have been arranged so far under BPEF who are now returning to a healthy and happy life, he added.