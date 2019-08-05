Supporting right to self-determination for Kashmiris by OIC another defeat for tyrant order: Firdous Ashiq Awan

(@FahadShabbir)

Expression of solidarity by Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) with the oppressed Kashmiris against Indian brutalities is a message for the international community that it should play an effective and immediate role for resolution of Kashmir conundrum

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th August, 2019) Expression of solidarity by Organization of Islamic Conference (OIC) with the oppressed Kashmiris against Indian brutalities is a message for the international community that it should play an effective and immediate role for resolution of Kashmir conundrum.This was said by Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant to Prime Minister (PM) on information in her twitter Monday.She said OIC has testified that Indian troops are using prohibited cluster ammunition on innocent Kashmiris along side LoC therefore, UN, peace loving and civilized nations should take notice of it.She held that supporting grant of right to self -determination to Kashmiris by OIC is another defeat for law violator and tyrant India.

We thank to OIC for reiterating its support to the oppressed Kashmiris which has once again diverted the attention of the world to the just, legal and democratic right of Kashmiris, she added.

She underlined the massacre of innocent Kashmiris is a test for the civilized world.

India can not trample down the democratic right of Kashmiris for plebiscite through tyrannies and atrocities.The international community will have to give practical proof of their attachment with democracy by siding with Kashmiris.She reiterated Pakistan will continue political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris till the achievement of their right to self determination.

India should not forget no gun, tyranny or conspiracy can defeat a nation standing by its right.