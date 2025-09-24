Supportive Devices Distributed Among Special Persons
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 24, 2025 | 06:50 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Thirty-six special persons were facilitated with supportive devices including wheelchairs and white canes here on Wednesday.
In this connection an impressive ceremony was held at Municipal Corporation Hall under the aegis of Social Welfare Department to distribute assistive devices among special persons under Punjab government’s initiatives for the rehabilitation and welfare of the people with disabilities.
Divisional President PMLN Hajji Akram Ansari, City President PMLN Sheikh Ejaz and Raja Daniyal attended the ceremony as special guests while Divisional Coordinator Rana Waris Hussain and Deputy Director Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Amna Alam were also present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, Hajji Akram Ansari paid tribute to Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Maryam Nawaz for her dedicated efforts and said that the government is taking practical steps to empower special persons.
Sheikh Ejaz said that Punjab government is committed to public service and considers the rehabilitation of persons with disabilities a top priority.
Later, they also distributed supportive devices among 36 special persons including 14 active wheelchairs, 18 assistant-controlled wheelchairs, three pediatric wheelchairs for children and one white cane.
Parents of special children and differently-abled individuals expressed gratitude to Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, Social Welfare and Bait-ul-Mal Department and Punjab government for their constant support and initiatives.
