Supportive Methods, Combination Of Drugs Being Introduced To Treat Coronavirus Patients

Muhammad Irfan 41 seconds ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 12:10 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Prof Dr Javed Akram, Vice Chancellor of University of Health Sciences, on Tuesday said that coronavirus was a preventable disease & efforts were being made to introduce supportive & parallel medicine in treating the patients affected with this virus.

Talking to a private tv channel programme, he said experts & professional people in different labs of Pakistan were engaged in clinical testing of hydroxy chloroquine with erythromycin, and combination of other drugs.

He said that plasma therapy was also going on in different hospitals so that we could produce the better results after using supportive methods to counter COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, Senator Waleed Iqbal said that the people would have to follow SOPs to defeat the virus.He said the government was taking all necessary steps to fight against spreading virus.

