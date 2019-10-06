Suppressing voice of innocent Kashmiri people through brutal activities not possible for India: Fakhar Imam

ISLAMABAD, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2019 ) :Chairman Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar Imam on Sunday said that India could not suppress the voice of innocent Kashmiri people through brutal activities.

The Indian rulers would have to give due rights of Kashmiri people living in Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and facing massive human rights violations with courage, he stated while talking to ptv news channel.

He said that International media, and human rights organizations were also active in raising the plight of IOK people around the world.

To a question the Chairman Kashmir Committee said that due to fear of local population, India was reluctant to lifting the curfew entering 63rd consecutive day in IOK, he said.

The life of Kashmiri families have completely paralyzed due to curfew, he said adding that Kashmiris were facing worse situation because of shortage of food, medicine and other necessities of life there. To another question about brutal activities and massive HR violations committed by Indian forces, he said there was no example found anywhere in the world.