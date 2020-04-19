Suppression of Kashmiri people dirty priority of Modi govt: President

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said that instead of providing them basic health facilities, the dirty priority of the Indian government was to suppress the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir.

"Their soldiers have carried out this Primary task through heinous brutalization, torture & suppression," the president said while sharing the statistics showing the dilapidation of the health sector in Kashmir.

According to an Indian media report, Kashmir has one ventilator for every 71,000 people, one doctor for 3,900 people but one armed soldier for every nine people.

"With more than 95,000 innocent killed since 1989, these numbers shout out to the world," the president remarked.