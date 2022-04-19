Supremacy of constitution, law vital for development, progress of country: NA Speaker

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2022 ) :Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf on Tuesday said that supremacy of Constitution and rule of law would ensure progress and development in the country.

He said that the role of lawyer community is of vital reality to ensure rule of law.

He said that lawyer community has always struggled for the supremacy of law in the country.

He expressed these views during a meeting with delegation of Peoples Lawyer Forum, Gujar Khan in Parliament House, said a news release.

While discussing the issues faced by lawyer community in Gujar Khan, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf reiterated that he would continue to support lawyer community of Gujar Khan.

He also said that lawyer community is crucial part of civil society and their role in upholding rule of law is supreme. He asked them to continue playing their proactive role for prompt dispensation of justice to people.

Raja Zahoor Manzoor, President of People Lawyer Forum Gujar Khan and participants of delegation extended warm felicitations to Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf for being elected unopposed as 22nd Speaker of National Assembly of Pakistan.

They said that it is moment of pride for people of Gujar Khan that Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has been elected as custodian of this house.

They also requested Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf to visit Gujar Khan Bar Association at his convenience.