Supremacy of constitution, merit-based appointments only way to move forward: Nafisa Shah

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan People's Party senior leader Dr. Nafisa Shah Thursday said that supremacy of the Constitution, sustainable democracy, accountability, and merit-based political selections only ways to move forward.

Talking to the ptv news channel, she said every institution must not cross its limits and work within its constitutional limits and mandate so that the purpose of the Pakistan Resolution and independence could be achieved.

She emphasized that a strong foreign policy is the need of the hour, adding, that our foreign policy will make sure that it protects Pakistan's interests without damaging its relations with other countries.

To end corruption, it is important for all political parties that they should disclose their funding transparently, she added.

While criticizing PPP leader further said that former PM Imran Khan has pushed the country into an anarchy situation, adding, those attempting to spread further anarchy and create any unrest in the country will be dealt with as per law as no one has the right to change the constitution to save his chair.

Replying to a question, she said her party fully believed in the supremacy of democratic institutions and will never accept anything against it.

To another question, she said that for the first time in the history of the country, cabinet members from different parties are working together for the development of the country.