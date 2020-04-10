UrduPoint.com
Supremacy Of Constitution Needs Active Role Of Every Citizen : Kaira's Message On Constitution Day

Fri 10th April 2020

Supremacy of constitution needs active role of every citizen : Kaira's message on Constitution Day

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :Pakistan Peoples Party Punjab president Qamar Zaman Kaira said on Friday the Constitution Day demands a responsible role from every citizen of the country for protection of the constitution.

In a message on the Constitution Day (April 10), he said that it was the day when the masses were given their basic human and constitutional rights.

He said that credit went to the PPP which introduced unanimous constitution 1973 under the leadership of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

"It was the day when the nation got rights of justice, education, health and security," he added.

Paying homage to ZAB (late) and the leadership of that time, Kaira said that their contribution for the unanimous constitution could never be ignored.

He said the PPP gave sacrifices for the protection of constitution 1973 and it would never step back from this role, adding that it was the PPPwhich successfully passed the 8th amendment in the constitution underwhich provinces got autonomous status.

