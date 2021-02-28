Supremacy of Constitution top most priority: Shehryar Afridi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Chairman, Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Shehryar Khan Afridi said that the supremacy of the Constitution and law was the top most priority of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

He expressed these views while talking to the media at the closing ceremony of the Construction Trade Fair organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Sunday.

Shehryar Khan Afridi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had always stressed that the Senate elections should be held in a transparent and fair manner.

PTI had a clear stance that politics of money should end and merit should be promoted.

It is not a secret that buying and selling of votes have been a tradition in Senate elections," he said, adding that the PTI came to power with an aim to eradicate corrupt practices from the country, such as the tradition of horse-trading in Senate elections.

He made it clear that Prime Minister Imran Khan had set an example in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by expelling 20 MPAs.

It is time to block their way to the houses and all political parties should come forward and play their role to end malpractices.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has planned to improve the construction industry and 40 industries associated with the same industry will also take benefit, he added.

He was accompanied by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce President Muhammad Nasir Mirza, Chairman Expo Sardar Tanveer Sarwar and a large number of industrialists from the construction industry.