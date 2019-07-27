UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supremacy Of Law, Equal Justice For Everyone: Firdous Ashiq

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Sat 27th July 2019 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government would provide justice to every citizen of the country without any discrimination as we believes in the supremacy of the law.

Talking to private news channel, she expressed reservations over the arrest of Irfan Siddiqui a close adviser to former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Firdous Ashiq Awan affirmed that Irfan Siddiqui and his family should not be treated unjustly.

She said PTI is not involved in any way in the ongoing cases against the opposition, adding that the courts of Pakistan are completely independent and their decisions should be respected by everyone.

She also regretted over the discriminatory blame of opposition, she maintained that the tenancy law was made by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), and it implements equally on all citizens.

PTI-led government respects the state institutions and has no policy of covert actions.

It is our mission to make all institutions independent but the process will require some time, she concluded.

More Stories From Pakistan

