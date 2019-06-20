Supremacy of law to be ensured: CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana Thursday said that "black sheep" in the police department will not be tolerated any more

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :City Police Officer (CPO) Capt (retd) Muhammad Faisal Rana Thursday said that "black sheep" in the police department will not be tolerated any more.

Talking to media after meeting with the Parliamentarians, the CPO said that on the special instructions of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Captain (r) Muhammad Arif Nawaz, the supremacy of law and merit would be ensured at any cost.

He informed that the Station House Officer (SHO)s who have been suspended on the complaint of Parliamentarians would be taken to task according to law adding that no one is above the law.

He added that every official would be made accountable irrespective of his rank and without any laxity.

He said that the police force was being made people-friendly and the police officers were directed to fulfill their obligation of providing security to the people.

He said they were trying to dispel the negative impression of police by inculcating high moral values and sense of responsibility among police force.