Supremacy of law, welfare of force top priority: IGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2023 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan on Sunday said that the supremacy of law and justice and the welfare of the police force were the top priorities of the department.

He stated this during his visit to Ejaz Shaheed Police Lines, Dera Ismail Khan where he was welcomed by Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi, DPO Dera Abdul Rauf Babar Qaiserani, DPO Tank Waqar Ahmed, DPO South Waziristan Shabir Hussain and other senior police officers.

On this occasion, a smartly turned contingent of police presented salute to the IGP. The IGP also visited 'Yadgar-e-Shuhada' at police lines and laid wreaths on the memorials of police martyrs.

The KP Police chief also planted a sapling in the premises of Police Lines in connection with the ongoing spring plantation drive.

While addressing a gathering of officers and officials of police, the IGP said the police job was a sacred profession which puts a heavy responsibility on the shoulders of the force to move forward as a team for establishing peace in the entire province and the country.

He mentioned that the officers, from constable to the rank of IG, have rendered sacrifices for the bright future of the country and nation.

He said that the provincial police always fulfilled its responsibility with bravery in all difficult situations even by putting their lives at risk. The entire nation acknowledge the sacrifices of the police, he added.

He said that steps were being taken to equip the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police with modern equipment and Thermal eyesight TI cameras, weapons and ammunition to deal with terrorism.

He urged upon the policemen to play their role in changing the traditional 'Thana culture' by behaving the masses in good manners.

The policemen should adopt good morals, honesty and dedication during their duty, he said and added that no negligence in provision of public services would be tolerated.

Akhtar Hayat Khan said all the resources would be utilized for the welfare of the policemen. "Police Department will take measures at every forum to provide the best educational facilities to the children of the police. Equal health facilities will be provided to police personnel and their families," he said and added, besides, financial assistance will be given to the police officials for weddings of their daughters.

"All police officers and Jawans, including from the merged districts, will be given equal opportunities of promotion under the existing service structure and systematic development system in the force," he vowed.

On this occasion, the officers and Jawans presented their individual and collective problems, on which the IGP issued orders on the spot to solve their problems.

RPO Abdul Ghafoor Afridi presented an honorary souvenir to the IG.

Later, the IGP presided over a high-level meeting of police officers at Regional Police Office wherein RPO Dera Abdul Ghafoor Afridi gave a detailed briefing regarding the law and order situation, crime rate and challenges faced in the districts of Dera region including Dera Ismail Khan, Tank and merged tribal district of South Waziristan.