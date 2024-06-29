'Supremacy of Parliament cornerstone of strengthening democracy'

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah Saturday said that the supremacy of the Parliament was essential for the growth and development of democratic institutions in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah Saturday said that the supremacy of the Parliament was essential for the growth and development of democratic institutions in the country.

"A strong Parliament is vital for ensuring the representation of people's voices and holding the government accountable for its actions" they expressed in their separate messages on International Day of Parliamentarism, observed every year on 30th June to commemorate the establishment of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in 1889 and to recognize the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting peace, security and sustainable development worldwide.

The Speaker said that this day was significant as it highlighted the crucial role Parliaments play in promoting democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law. He reiterated the Pakistani Parliament's commitment to upholding these principles and ensuring the democratic institution's continued growth and development.

He said that a strong Parliament was the cornerstone of a stable democracy and it is essential for ensuring the protection and promotion of democratic values. He said that the National Assembly was committed to strengthening the institution and ensuring the supremacy of the Parliament in the country.

The Speaker also highlighted the importance of international cooperation and collaboration among Parliaments, as embodied by the IPU, in achieving these goals.

He said that Pakistan was an active member of the IPU, and the country was committed to working with the IPU to achieve peace, democracy and sustainable development globally.

He reiterated the National Assembly's dedication to strengthening the institution and ensuring the supremacy of Parliament in the country. He also acknowledged the significant role played by the Parliament in promoting peace, security and sustainable development in the region.

Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah said that the National Assembly was dedicated to promoting democratic values and ensuring the representation of all citizens in the democratic process. He acknowledged the importance of international cooperation and collaboration among Parliaments, as embodied by the IPU, in achieving these goals.

He said that the Parliament was committed to upholding the principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law and ensuring the institution's continued growth and development. Pakistan Peoples Party has always been at the forefront of efforts to strengthen Parliament and ensure its supremacy in the country, he expressed.

The Deputy Speaker also acknowledged that President Asif Ali Zardari took a significant step towards strengthening Parliament by surrendering his powers under Article 58(2)b during his previous tenure, thereby empowering the institution.

He expressed his hope that the newly elected Parliament would rise to the occasion and meet the high expectations of the people, fulfilling their promises and working tirelessly for the betterment of the nation.