'Supremacy Of Parliament Cornerstone Of Strengthening Democracy'
Umer Jamshaid Published June 29, 2024 | 09:40 PM
Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah Saturday said that the supremacy of the Parliament was essential for the growth and development of democratic institutions in the country
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq and Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah Saturday said that the supremacy of the Parliament was essential for the growth and development of democratic institutions in the country.
"A strong Parliament is vital for ensuring the representation of people's voices and holding the government accountable for its actions" they expressed in their separate messages on International Day of Parliamentarism, observed every year on 30th June to commemorate the establishment of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) in 1889 and to recognize the importance of parliamentary diplomacy in promoting peace, security and sustainable development worldwide.
The Speaker said that this day was significant as it highlighted the crucial role Parliaments play in promoting democratic values, human rights, and the rule of law. He reiterated the Pakistani Parliament's commitment to upholding these principles and ensuring the democratic institution's continued growth and development.
He said that a strong Parliament was the cornerstone of a stable democracy and it is essential for ensuring the protection and promotion of democratic values. He said that the National Assembly was committed to strengthening the institution and ensuring the supremacy of the Parliament in the country.
The Speaker also highlighted the importance of international cooperation and collaboration among Parliaments, as embodied by the IPU, in achieving these goals.
He said that Pakistan was an active member of the IPU, and the country was committed to working with the IPU to achieve peace, democracy and sustainable development globally.
He reiterated the National Assembly's dedication to strengthening the institution and ensuring the supremacy of Parliament in the country. He also acknowledged the significant role played by the Parliament in promoting peace, security and sustainable development in the region.
Deputy Speaker Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah said that the National Assembly was dedicated to promoting democratic values and ensuring the representation of all citizens in the democratic process. He acknowledged the importance of international cooperation and collaboration among Parliaments, as embodied by the IPU, in achieving these goals.
He said that the Parliament was committed to upholding the principles of democracy, human rights and the rule of law and ensuring the institution's continued growth and development. Pakistan Peoples Party has always been at the forefront of efforts to strengthen Parliament and ensure its supremacy in the country, he expressed.
The Deputy Speaker also acknowledged that President Asif Ali Zardari took a significant step towards strengthening Parliament by surrendering his powers under Article 58(2)b during his previous tenure, thereby empowering the institution.
He expressed his hope that the newly elected Parliament would rise to the occasion and meet the high expectations of the people, fulfilling their promises and working tirelessly for the betterment of the nation.
Recent Stories
IG Punjab issues record educational scholarships
PM reviews progress of PWD closure, alternative arrangements
Aplio 500 ultrasound machine installed at Childern Hospital
Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Im ..
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours
KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts
Commissioner directs for improvement in examination system
Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers
Clashes erupt as far-right AfD states aim to govern Germany
Shabar Zaidi for automation of FBR to improve economy
RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers
Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IG Punjab issues record educational scholarships46 seconds ago
-
PM reviews progress of PWD closure, alternative arrangements10 minutes ago
-
Aplio 500 ultrasound machine installed at Childern Hospital10 minutes ago
-
Deputy PM chairs meeting to review arrangements for annual Urs of Hazrat Bari Imam20 minutes ago
-
LESCO detects 503 power pilferers in 24 hours20 minutes ago
-
KP Govt decides establishment of separate secretariat for southern districts20 minutes ago
-
Commissioner directs for improvement in examination system2 minutes ago
-
Commissioner distributes shields among waste workers25 minutes ago
-
RWMC distributes honorarium among its sanitary workers37 minutes ago
-
Orders issued to ensure law,order during Muharram37 minutes ago
-
DPSC branch to be set up in FDA City37 minutes ago
-
Lesco collects over Rs 5.40m from 83 defaulters37 minutes ago