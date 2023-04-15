UrduPoint.com

Supremacy Of Parliament To Be Ensured; Imran Project Badly Failed: Muqam

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 15, 2023 | 05:40 PM

Supremacy of parliament to be ensured; Imran project badly failed: Muqam

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2023 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, National Heritage and Culture, Engr Amir Muqam here on Saturday said that Parliament was the supreme institution and custodian of the rights of the people of Pakistan and its supremacy would be ensured at all costs for the progress and prosperity of the nation.

Addressing a function here at Barikot, Engr Amir Muqam said that all state institutions including parliament, executive and judiciary derive powers from the Constitution of 1973 and the country could only achieve heights of success if it worked under its constitutional domain.

He said that the supremacy of the Parliament and the Constitution would be ensured and the rights of the people would be protected.

Engr Amir Muqam said that the devolopment process in KP and Punjab provinces was halted during the government of Imran Khan and the people of KP were deprived of progress for 10 long years.

He said Imran Khan's lies based politics, egoism and stubbornness has been badly exposed before the nation and PTI would face people wrath in general election due to its poor performance in centre, Punjab and Khyber Pakthunkhwa provinces.

The Prime Minister's Adviser said that Imran Niazi had been fielded/promoted in last election in a bid to politically and economically destabilize Pakistan and stopped the development process of PML-N.

He said the PTI government has installed its own signboards on the PMLN's gas, electricity, roads, communication and NADRA projects in Swat.

He said if Imran Niazi's government continued for few more weeks, the country would have faced bankruptcy with Sri Lanka like economic situation. CPEC was halted and the country's economy were ruined during Imran Govt, he said.

He said a three times elected Prime Minister was disqualified on the ground of not taking salary from his son in the so called Panama case and from that day Pakistan has been started moving downwards.

Due to the wrong economic and financial policies of Imran govt, he said the value of Dollar, price hike and inflation were increased manifolds.

The Prime Minister's Adviser said that conspiracies were again started against PML-N after the finance team of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif has reached close to sign an important agreement with IMF.

He highly appreciated the support of UAE, China and Saudi Arabia for their extended help and assistance to Pakistan.

Amir Muqam said those elements who made conspiracies against Nawaz Sharif government have disappeared by themselves as they could not face the public due to their negative role.

During Nawaz Sharif government, he said that IMF Program had been sucessfully completed and the PML-N would also complete this program after winning the election.

He said that PML-N Quaid Nawaz Sharif would again come to his country and take the country out of the prevailing difficult challenges.

He praised the recent statement of Army Chief General Syed Asim Munir and the participation of Justice Qazi Faez Esa in the Golden Jubilee celebrations of 1973 constitution.

Amir Muqam said the previous PML-N government has completed record development projects in Swat including a grid station at Barikot and Nawaz Sharif Kidney Hospital at Minglawar to facilitate the people of the district.

He said the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were deceived in the name of change by PTI and was now eying on PML-N for resolution of their problems.

Amir Muqam said the PML-N after winning the upcoming elections would remove the 10 years deprivation of people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

