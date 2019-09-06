Supreme Command post set up for Peshawar city for Muharram security

The Deputy Commissioner on Thursday notified setting up of a Supreme Command Post at Kohat Gate Peshawar city to monitor and guide Muharram ul Harram security

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ):The Deputy Commissioner on Thursday notified setting up of a Supreme Command Post at Kohat Gate Peshawar city to monitor and guide Muharram ul Harram security.

A notification issued here said Police shall provide live feed from all the CCTV Cameras and establish wireless communication system along with operators at the Control Room established therein.

Police shall provide foolproof security, and traffic arrangements. The authorized representatives Police Department, Pakistan Army (Headquarters 102 Brigade), Water Supply and Sanitation Company Peshawar, District Health Office, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines ltd.

, Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), Town Municipal Administration Town -1, Communication & Works Department,Pakistan Telecommunication Ltd. (PTCL) and Rescue 1122. PTCL shall install 05 number of telephone lines with broadband facility would be present there at their desks to control all sort of the situation.