Supreme Court accepts acquittal appeal of life sentence accused for hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday accepted the acquittal appeal of life imprisonment convict Abid Hussain for hearing and issued notices to the respondents in the case.

A two-member SC bench, headed by Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Ayesha Tasnim, counsel for the accused said that Abid Hussain was accused of killing 13-year-old Talib Hussain.

She said that the court did not accept the testimony of witnesses in the case.

She said that the reason for enmity in this case could not be proved and thecourt also did not consider the recovery acceptable.

She said that the trial court sentenced the accused to death while the high court converted the sentence to life imprisonment.