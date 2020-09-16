Supreme Court accepts appeal of Haripur jail employee seeking reimbursement

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the appeal of Haripur Jail employee Abdul Sattar seeking reinstatement.

A two-member bench of the court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan addressing the accused said that four prisoners broke out of the jail and escaped during his duty. He said that accused's job was to search the prisoners.

He said that three courts found the accused guilty.

The chief justice said that four accused escaped while the accused was on duty inside the jail.

He said that twenty-one employees, including the accused, who were on day and night shifts duties were held responsible.

He said that the four accused escaped by cutting the prison bars.

The counsel for accused Abdul Sattar said that his client was on duty during the day while the accused had fled at night.

The court accepted the petitioner's appeal and directed that the case be fixed for hearing after three months.

Four accused escaped from Haripur Jail in 2012.