Supreme Court accepts appeal of murder accused for hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the appeal of murder accused Waseem Abbas for hearing.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case, filed by murder accused Waseem Abbas against his sentence.

During the course of proceedings, the Deputy Prosecutor General Punjab said that accused Waseem Abbas along with eight other accused, had killed Waheed Anjum.

He said that Waseem Abbas fired at Waheed Anjum's head with a 12-bore gun.

The counsel for the accused pleaded the court to grant him time as he could not prepare the case.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, addressing the counsel, said : 'Dodn't be ashamed to ask for an adjournment.' He said the court wanted that the accused to come out of jail as soon as possible if they were found not guilty.

He said that so many people had been firing in the incident and did not know whose bullet hit the victim? The counsel for the accused said that the other accused involved in the incident, were released on the basis of consent.

He said that a 12-bore gun was reported in the FIR while a pistol was recovered from the accused.

He said that the Lahore High Court had sentenced accused WasimAbbas to life imprisonment.