UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Accepts Appeal Of Murder Accused For Hearing

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 03rd September 2020 | 07:51 PM

Supreme Court accepts appeal of murder accused for hearing

The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the appeal of murder accused Waseem Abbas for hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted the appeal of murder accused Waseem Abbas for hearing.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood heard the case, filed by murder accused Waseem Abbas against his sentence.

During the course of proceedings, the Deputy Prosecutor General Punjab said that accused Waseem Abbas along with eight other accused, had killed Waheed Anjum.

He said that Waseem Abbas fired at Waheed Anjum's head with a 12-bore gun.

The counsel for the accused pleaded the court to grant him time as he could not prepare the case.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa, addressing the counsel, said : 'Dodn't be ashamed to ask for an adjournment.' He said the court wanted that the accused to come out of jail as soon as possible if they were found not guilty.

He said that so many people had been firing in the incident and did not know whose bullet hit the victim? The counsel for the accused said that the other accused involved in the incident, were released on the basis of consent.

He said that a 12-bore gun was reported in the FIR while a pistol was recovered from the accused.

He said that the Lahore High Court had sentenced accused WasimAbbas to life imprisonment.

Related Topics

Hearing Firing Murder Supreme Court Lahore High Court Punjab Jail Waseem Abbas FIR From Court

Recent Stories

Khalifa University, Lockheed Martin to collaborate ..

10 minutes ago

UAE celebrates International Day of Charity on Sat ..

40 minutes ago

MoHAP inaugurates coronavirus testing centre in Fu ..

40 minutes ago

Moscow Calls on Warsaw to Refrain From Undermining ..

3 minutes ago

G7 Ambassadors Urge Transparent Selection of Top A ..

3 minutes ago

Steps taken to meet emergency situation during flo ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.