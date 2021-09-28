The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to an accused allegedly involved in uploading woman's photos on social media against surety bond of Rs 0.2 million

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted bail to an accused allegedly involved in uploading woman's photos on social media against surety bond of Rs 0.2 million.

A 3-page judgment authored by Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi observed that there was a growing tendency to share immoral images of women on social media and the rise of such activities reflected the moral decline of society.

The order stated that the court would have to consider the case according to the facts whether bail should be granted or not. Some of the uploaded pictures were in full dress and could not be called immoral and apparently no one was recognizable in the uploaded semi-nude photos, it added.

A citizen named Fakhr Zaman had challenged the decision of the Peshawar High Court regarding rejection of his bail.