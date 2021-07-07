UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Accepts Bail Plea Of Accused Involved In Arms Recovery Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 11:43 PM

The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the bail plea of an accused Gul Rehman, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, held in an arms recovery case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the bail plea of an accused Gul Rehman, a resident of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, held in an arms recovery case.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case and accepted post-arrest bail of accused Gul Rehman against Rs 0.1 million surety bond. The KP police had recovered bullets, rifle and pistol from Gul Rehman, a resident of Nowshera.

During the course of proceedings, the court expressed annoyance over the KP government for not submitting the challan within 14 days.

Justice Qazi Faez Isa asked why challan was not submitted while the accused was in jail since two months.

He asked under what law could the KP government kept an arms smuggler in jail for such a long period? He remarked that such a case should be decided in two days. The challan had to be submitted within 14 days after completion of the investigation, he added.

The court directed the Chief Secretary, Home Department and the Advocate General KP to submit report regarding investigation on the 14-day challan be submitted to the chamber within a month.

Justice Faiz Isa remarked that if the report was not submitted within a month, contempt of court proceedings would be taken against the provincial government.

