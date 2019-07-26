Supreme Court accepts bail plea of murder accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Supreme Court on Friday accepted bail plea of alleged murder accused Zahid Ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday accepted bail plea of alleged murder accused Zahid Ur Rehman.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the State Prosecutor said that murder accused Zahid ur Rehman had admitted his crime before the police and also told details regarding the incident. Police also recovered vehicle of accused from Charsada, he added.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that the statement made before the police does not admit admissible evidence. He observed that the vehicle recovered by the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa police had no link with the murder.

The State Prosecutor said that police also recovered two mobile phones from the co-accused nurse. The accused, along with the nurse, injected the victim with poison, he added.

He said that according to mobile phone record the accused were present at the scene. No recovery was made from the crime scene, he added.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that if bail is not granted the police would nominate every person of the area where victim was injected with poisonous injection.

The court after hearing accepted the bail plea of accused against Rs 0.1 million surety bond.