UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Accepts Bail Plea Of Murder Accused

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 07:39 PM

Supreme Court accepts bail plea of murder accused

The Supreme Court on Friday accepted bail plea of alleged murder accused Zahid Ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Friday accepted bail plea of alleged murder accused Zahid Ur Rehman.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the State Prosecutor said that murder accused Zahid ur Rehman had admitted his crime before the police and also told details regarding the incident. Police also recovered vehicle of accused from Charsada, he added.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that the statement made before the police does not admit admissible evidence. He observed that the vehicle recovered by the Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa police had no link with the murder.

The State Prosecutor said that police also recovered two mobile phones from the co-accused nurse. The accused, along with the nurse, injected the victim with poison, he added.

He said that according to mobile phone record the accused were present at the scene. No recovery was made from the crime scene, he added.

Justice Azmat Saeed remarked that if bail is not granted the police would nominate every person of the area where victim was injected with poisonous injection.

The court after hearing accepted the bail plea of accused against Rs 0.1 million surety bond.

Related Topics

Hearing Murder Supreme Court Police Mobile Vehicle From Million Court

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court suspends criminal proceedings or ..

1 second ago

Chief Justice of Pakistan to address orientation s ..

1 minute ago

Russia Urging Iran to Show Restraint, Tehran Remai ..

1 minute ago

Energy Minister Novak Says Gas Contract With Belar ..

1 minute ago

Russia threatens to retaliate after UK fines RT TV ..

1 minute ago

People rejected baseless, false propaganda of oppo ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.