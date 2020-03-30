UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Accepts Bail Plea Of Student Involved In Anti-state Speeches

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 10:37 PM

Supreme Court accepts bail plea of student involved in anti-state speeches

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the bail plea of a student Alamgir Khan involved in anti-state speeches

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the bail plea of a student Alamgir Khan involved in anti-state speeches.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said that the court believed in complete freedom of expression as per law.

He said the students should better focus on their studies instead of becoming 'fuel for the politics'.

The counsel for the accused said that the client was a student of Punjab University, Lahore.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked whether the accused was student leader and as to why he had made anti-state speeches.

The counsel claimed his client just criticized the government and not the state.

Justice Qazi Amin said that there was a difference between the state and the government.

He said student was not above the law and the accused could not defend himself on account of being a student.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the court should be provided an assurance that the accused would focus only on education.

The counsel assured the court on behalf of his client that he would refrain from such speeches in the future.

The court granted bail to the accused on the lawyer's assurance.

Accused Alamgir Khan was the cousin of MNA Ali Wazir and he was accused of anti-state speech in Lahore on November 29, 2019.

Related Topics

Lahore Supreme Court Education Punjab Student Alamgir November 2019 From Government Court

Recent Stories

PM shares measures to combat Coronavirus, warns ho ..

30 minutes ago

AJK president thanks China for assisting Pakistan ..

53 minutes ago

OIC Roundly Condemns Barbaric Houthi Ballistic Mis ..

53 minutes ago

Buzdar approves funds for 2.5 families of daily wa ..

1 hour ago

AJK president expresses gratitude to China for coo ..

3 minutes ago

Gladbach plot cardboard cut-out fans for Bundeslig ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.