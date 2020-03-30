Supreme Court accepts bail plea of student involved in anti-state speeches

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the bail plea of a student Alamgir Khan involved in anti-state speeches.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Qazi Amin said that the court believed in complete freedom of expression as per law.

He said the students should better focus on their studies instead of becoming 'fuel for the politics'.

The counsel for the accused said that the client was a student of Punjab University, Lahore.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial asked whether the accused was student leader and as to why he had made anti-state speeches.

The counsel claimed his client just criticized the government and not the state.

Justice Qazi Amin said that there was a difference between the state and the government.

He said student was not above the law and the accused could not defend himself on account of being a student.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the court should be provided an assurance that the accused would focus only on education.

The counsel assured the court on behalf of his client that he would refrain from such speeches in the future.

The court granted bail to the accused on the lawyer's assurance.

Accused Alamgir Khan was the cousin of MNA Ali Wazir and he was accused of anti-state speech in Lahore on November 29, 2019.