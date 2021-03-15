Supreme Court accepts bail plea of Waqar Ahmed accused of blasphemy

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Waqar Ahmed, accused of misinterpreting the Holy Quran

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Waqar Ahmed, accused of misinterpreting the Holy Quran.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that the evidence presented in the court was already in the possession of the prosecution.

No direct evidence was found on the identification of the accused, he added.

He said that the provisions imposed on the accused were not in accordance with the law.

The counsel for the plaintiff said that the provisions and evidence were in accordance with the law.

Justice Bandial asked under what authority did the prosecution obtain evidence beforehand? Justice Qazi Amin said that the prosecution should focus on completing the trial.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded the court to put the name of accused on Exist Control List (ECL).

Justice Amin said that it was the decision of the state to stop the accused.