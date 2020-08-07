(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday accepted the Balochistan government's appeal against the Service Tribunal(ST)'s decision in a service matter. A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed heard the case filed by the provincial government against service restoration of Security Official appointed in district Khuzdar.

During the course of proceedings, the additional advocate general Balochistan said security personnel Mahmood Khan was stationed in Wadh area of Khuzdar. The officer was fired for not reporting the dispute, he added.

Justice Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi asked the additional advocate general that the provincial government fired the officer but he took the official weapon with him.

He said the servant took government weapon with him and no one took action.

He asked whether case was registered against the official.

The additional advocate general said the Khuzdar's deputy commissioner had informed that the weapon was not returned.

He said the Service Tribunal in its decision had stated that a proper inquiry was not conducted in the case.

The chief justice said official weapon was taken back even after the service tribunal's decision.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan observed that the service tribunal in its decision had also stated that the employee was fired over one day notice.

The court after hearing arguments accepted the Balochistan government's appeal for hearing and issued notices to the respondents.Later, hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.