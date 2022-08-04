Supreme Court accepts ETPB contention, dismisses appeal of ETPB property holder

The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the judgment of Lahore High Court and dismissed the petition regarding sale deed of Evacuee Trust property

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :The Supreme Court on Thursday upheld the judgment of Lahore High Court and dismissed the petition regarding sale deed of Evacuee Trust property.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the case of property belonging to Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) worth billions of rupees situated in Raja Bazar Rawalpindi and decided the case in favour of respondent ETPB.

According to details, a property situated in Rawalpindi was sold out in the year 1992 in pursuance of the approval of the then Federal Minister Social Welfare in year 1977 by ETPB official later on on the letter of DS of Ministry . The ETPB challenged soon thereafter the sale deed on different grounds before different courts and finally the matter was brought to the SC against the judgment of Lahore High Court dated 18-01-2022.

During the course of proceedings, the appellants and others through their three different counsels submitted in court that the appellants had a valid sale deed executed in the year 1992 through the ETPB official on the bases of letter of DS of Ministry, thus there was valid sale deed and order of Lahore High court was not sustainable, passed in Revision jurisdiction.

Hafiz Ahsaan Ahmad Khokhar counsel for the ETPB argued that the then federal minister in year 1977 had no authority and power under the ETPB law to accord approval for such alleged sale, and no evacuee property could be sold and disposed of outside the scope of Evacuee Trust Properties (Management and Disposal) Act, 1975.

He also submitted that the appellant in league with the officials got a letter issued and executed a sale deed by sheer misrepresentation and without prior approval of federal government, and a letter obtained through collusion could not be treated as the direction of federal government.

He also argued that disciplinary action was also taken and recommended against responsible officials who involved in collusive such sale deed.

The counsel said that the meaning of federal government and conduct of business of federal government had been mentioned and prescribed in Articles 99 and 173 of the Constitution, thus all the executive actions on behalf of federal government could earlier been done on the name of President and now after the 18th Constitutional amendment by the Cabinet, the sale executed in year 1992 in favour of the private appellants based on the approval of the minister for Social Welfare in 1977 was undoubtedly unauthorized, and executed by incompetent authority violating the Evacuee Trust Property Board 1975 and the Constitution and could not be protected.

He argued that there was neither any approval by ETPB nor by federal government regarding such alleged sale deed and the whole case was made and started by the appellant on the letter of approval by then federal minister, which under the law he did not have the authority to issue such instructions.

The lawyer of ETB further argued that the evacuee property could only be sold after adopting the due process and with the approval of Board and then on such recommendations to federal government under sections 4, 6 of the Evacuee Trust Property Board 1975 whereas in the present case there was no such approval of any alleged sale deed given by either by ETPB Board or by the federal government, thus since the suit property worth billion of rupees, was obtained with collusion through nominal price of around Rs 200,000 by the private appellants in year 1992, was based on fraud, totally unauthorized and without lawful authority.

He submitted that the high court had rightly considered all the points and decided on all points in favour of ETPB and prayed to the Court that the appeal of private appellants and the application of others be graciously rejected and the judgment of Lahore High Court be upheld. After the hearing at length of both sides, the Supreme Court announced the short order and accepted the contentions of ETPB and dismissed the appeal of private appellants along-with other applications and uphold the judgment of Lahore High Court.