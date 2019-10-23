UrduPoint.com
Supreme Court Accepts Former Chairman PEMRA Absar Alam's Plea To Change Of Counsel

The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted former Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam's plea to change of his counsel in a case pertaining to appointment of Chairman PEMRA

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted former Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) Absar Alam's plea to change of his counsel in a case pertaining to appointment of Chairman PEMRA.

A two-member SC bench, comprising Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the case.

At the outset of hearing, Absar Alam pleaded the court to allow him to change his counsel.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah asked what happened to Khawaja Farooq? Absar Alam said that he wanted to change counsel with the permission of Khawaja Farooq.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah said that at this point of the trial, the lawyer's change is against the tradition.

Later, the court accepted the plea for change of counsel and adjournedhearing of the case till date in office.

