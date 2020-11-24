UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Accepts Former President Asif Zardari's Appeal For Hearing

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 24th November 2020 | 09:52 PM

Supreme Court accepts former President Asif Zardari's appeal for hearing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted for hearing an appeal filed by former President Asif Ali Zardari regarding shifting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against him to Karachi from Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted for hearing an appeal filed by former President Asif Ali Zardari regarding shifting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against him to Karachi from Rawalpindi.

The court quashed the objections of the Registrar's Office.

The court directed that the case should be fixed for hearing in open court within 2 weeks.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the appeal in the chamber.

Asif Zardari had filed applications for transfer of four pending NAB references from Rawalpindi to Karachi.

The Registrar's Office had earlier returned the applications with objections.

Related Topics

Karachi Hearing Asif Ali Zardari Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi Chamber From Court

Recent Stories

US consumers see gloomy future, sinking November c ..

4 minutes ago

US State of Pennsylvania Certifies Biden as Winner ..

4 minutes ago

WTI Crude Tops $45 Per Barrel 1st Time Since March ..

4 minutes ago

Five things to know about the EU tech rule revolut ..

4 minutes ago

US to Provide $600Mln for Civilian Assistance in A ..

10 minutes ago

Trump Election-Result Legal Challenge Continues De ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.