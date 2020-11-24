The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted for hearing an appeal filed by former President Asif Ali Zardari regarding shifting of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references against him to Karachi from Rawalpindi

The court quashed the objections of the Registrar's Office.

The court directed that the case should be fixed for hearing in open court within 2 weeks.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial heard the appeal in the chamber.

Asif Zardari had filed applications for transfer of four pending NAB references from Rawalpindi to Karachi.

The Registrar's Office had earlier returned the applications with objections.