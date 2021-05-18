UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Accepts KP Govt Petition Against PHC Order In A Service Matter

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 07:16 PM

Supreme Court accepts KP Govt petition against PHC order in a service matter

The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted a petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government against the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order in a service matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted a petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government against the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order in a service matter.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP and the lawyer exchanged harsh words. Despite the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government's appeal being granted, the lawyer continued to argue loudly. On which, the chief justice remarked that he (lawyer) should take the file and get the case decided by someone else.

The lawyer said if the court did not want to hear him, then he should not argue. On which the CJP said no one should adopt such attitude in the court room.

Addressing the lawyer, Justice Naqvi observed that the court had heard him. How much more the court would hear him, he asked.

Then the lawyer asked the chief Justice whether he could make a submission. On which, the chief justice observed that as he had made a request now the court would not hear any more.

It may be noted that Mohammad Shamim was disqualified by the KP education Department for the post of teacher and the Peshawar High Court had ruled in his favour on the appeal against the trial court's decision.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Supreme Court Peshawar High Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education May Post Government Court

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Chamber and Russia-UAE Business Council ..

3 minutes ago

Finland Ratifies Participation in EU's $916Bln Eco ..

1 minute ago

Spain Returns 1,500 Out of 6,000 Migrants From Ceu ..

1 minute ago

Father , two sons killed over property dispute

2 minutes ago

Gold rates in Hyderabad gold market on Tuesday 18 ..

2 minutes ago

Commissioner orders DCs for transparent recruitmen ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.