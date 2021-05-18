Supreme Court accepts KP Govt petition against PHC order in a service matter

The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted a petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government against the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order in a service matter

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted a petition filed by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government against the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order in a service matter.

A three-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice of Pakistan Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the CJP and the lawyer exchanged harsh words. Despite the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Government's appeal being granted, the lawyer continued to argue loudly. On which, the chief justice remarked that he (lawyer) should take the file and get the case decided by someone else.

The lawyer said if the court did not want to hear him, then he should not argue. On which the CJP said no one should adopt such attitude in the court room.

Addressing the lawyer, Justice Naqvi observed that the court had heard him. How much more the court would hear him, he asked.

Then the lawyer asked the chief Justice whether he could make a submission. On which, the chief justice observed that as he had made a request now the court would not hear any more.

It may be noted that Mohammad Shamim was disqualified by the KP education Department for the post of teacher and the Peshawar High Court had ruled in his favour on the appeal against the trial court's decision.