- Supreme Court accepts MQM Pakistan's appeal against objections of Registrar's Office
Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:39 PM
The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the Mutthida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan's appeal against the objections of the Registrar Office
SC judge Justice Mushir Alam heard the appeal in-chamber. The Registrar Office had raised objections over the main petition filed by MQM Pakistan seeking re-census in Karachi.
The court directed the Registrar Office to fix MQM Pakistan's main petition in open court.