ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the Mutthida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan's appeal against the objections of the Registrar Office.

SC judge Justice Mushir Alam heard the appeal in-chamber. The Registrar Office had raised objections over the main petition filed by MQM Pakistan seeking re-census in Karachi.

The court directed the Registrar Office to fix MQM Pakistan's main petition in open court.