Supreme Court Accepts MQM Pakistan's Appeal Against Objections Of Registrar's Office

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:39 PM

Supreme Court accepts MQM Pakistan's appeal against objections of Registrar's Office

The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the Mutthida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan's appeal against the objections of the Registrar Office

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the Mutthida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan's appeal against the objections of the Registrar Office.

SC judge Justice Mushir Alam heard the appeal in-chamber. The Registrar Office had raised objections over the main petition filed by MQM Pakistan seeking re-census in Karachi.

The court directed the Registrar Office to fix MQM Pakistan's main petition in open court.

