Supreme Court Accepts NAB Appeal For Filing Reference Against Govt Employee

Sumaira FH 25 seconds ago Mon 19th October 2020 | 08:34 PM

Supreme Court accepts NAB appeal for filing reference against govt employee

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal against Peshawar High Court's verdict about filing of more than one reference against a government employee

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) appeal against Peshawar High Court's verdict about filing of more than one reference against a government employee.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked how could more than one reference be filed against an officer? The NAB made three references to the steps taken in one year, he added.

He said that the NAB filed another reference when bail was granted two years later.

The NAB prosecutor said that the law did not prohibit filing of second reference.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that the Peshawar High Court ruled that there should not be no new reference.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked did the NAB also issue warrants against accused on every reference? Justice Sajjad Ali Shah said that the NAB filed three references on three different steps.

Justice Bandial said that the NAB should ensure that the authority to file a reference was not misused.

Later hearing of the case was adjourned till date in office.

The NAB had filed three references against 25 accused, including DG of Peshawar Development Authority, on corruption charges.

The Peshawar High Court had directed NAB to file supplementary references and quashed two NAB references.

