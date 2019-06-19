Supreme Court accepts NAB appeals against acquittal of former Land Acquisition Collector Amjad Sandhal, others

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the National Accountability Bureau NAB ) appeals against acquittal of former Land Acquisition Collector Amjad Sandhal and others.

The court referred the matter again to the Lahore High Court with direction to decide the case on merit within four months and remarked that the accused would remain on bail till decision of the case.

The trial court awarded sentence to Amjad Sandhal and others over issuing of double cheques of claims.

The LHC suspended the Accountability Court decision and acquitted the accused.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed heard the case filed by the NAB against LHC order.

During the course of proceedings, the Chief Justice observed that the high court did not give appropriate order on a legal point.

He remarked that how a free hand can be given to a Collector by not filing an appeal against him.