ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court on Tuesday accepted National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) employee Muhammad Boota's appeal against removal from the service.

A two-member SC bench comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case filed by Assistant Director NADRA Muhammad Boota.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that his client was removed from services over wrong entry of data.

The Chief Justice said that NADRA had sensitive data and due to the sensitivity of NADRA, its quality of work had been kept high. Identity card malfunction would destroy entire system, he added.

The counsel said that his client had no direct role in the incorrect entry of ID card data. He said that his client was fired without an inquiry and without a chance to clear his position.

The court after hearing arguments accepted the appeal for hearing and adjourned hearing of the case till date in office.