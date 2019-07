The Supreme Court on Monday accepted a petition for initial hearing against merger of Federally Administered Tribal Area (FATA) with Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KPK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday accepted a petition for initial hearing against merger of Federally Administered Tribal Area ( FATA ) with Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa ( KPK ).

Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed heard the case in chamber and issued notices to the respondents.

A resident of FATA Anwar Ullah had filed a petition in the Supreme Court against merger of FATA with KPK.