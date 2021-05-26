Supreme Court accepts plea against LHC decision letting Shehbaz travel abroad

The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday accepted the Federation's plea for preliminary hearing challenging the permission granted to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday accepted the Federation's plea for preliminary hearing challenging the permission granted to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President and Leader of Opposition in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif to travel abroad.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case and issued a notice to Shehbaz Sharif.

During the course of proceedings, Attorney General for Pakistan Khalid Jawed Khan pleaded that the problem was not with anyone going abroad, but the speed with which the Lahore High Court had proceeded and the execution of its order was a matter of concern.

The objections were raised on Shehbaz's plea by the Registrar Office of LHC on the last Friday of Ramazan, which were dismissed by the court the same day, he added.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that Shehbaz Sharif had withdrawn the petition from the high court. How could the Federation's appeal against the high court decision be heard if the petition were withdrawn, he asked.

The Attorney General said the LHC's decision allowing Shehbaz Sharif to go abroad was not withdrawn. His contempt of court petition against the non-implementation of that decision was pending.

Shehbaz Sharif was not granted bail on medical grounds, he added.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah asked what the high court had stated about contempt of the court petition.

The Attorney General replied that the LHC remained silent on the matter.

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah again asked whether the question of Shehbaz Sharif going abroad was now over.

The Attorney General said the high court fixed hearing as soon as the petition was filed by Shehbaz Sharif, and ruled over objections without issuing notices to the parties. The high court had given its verdict on Friday (May 7).

Justice Sajjad Ali Shah remarked that the petition was also filed on May 7.

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan remarked that it was surprising how the high court announced its verdict without hearing the parties.

The Attorney General said the issue was not that of Shehbaz Sharif's going abroad but the high court's decision.

He said according to Shehbaz Sharif, his name was in the black list. If the position of the Federation had been heard, the court would have been informed that the name was not in the black list but in the ECL (Exit Control List).

Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan observed hhat how could all the work be done in such a hurry.

The court sought records from the LHC Registrar and issued notices to the parties, including Shehbaz Sharif.

The court also rejected the request to issue notice to National Accountability Bureau and adjourned the hearing till next Wednesday.