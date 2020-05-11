Supreme Court accepts pre-arrest bail of accused in corruption case

The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the pre-arrest bail plea of accused allegedly involved in Rs 25 million corruption in Sindh Education Board

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Monday accepted the pre-arrest bail plea of accused allegedly involved in Rs 25 million corruption in Sindh education board.

A two-member bench of the apex court, comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Yahya Afridi, heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the accused said that 25 accused were named in the case and some had been granted pre-arrest bail.

Justice Yahya Afridi asked the counsel what was the similarity between the case of those who were granted bail and his client's case? The counsel responded that the case of a named accused who was granted bail was exactly the same as his client.

He said that both the accused had such a role that both of them allegedly gave fake cheques.

One of the two accused was out on bail while the other had been in jail for nine months, he added.

He said that the court granted bail to the accused on the condition of paying the guarantee amount.

Accused Azad Ali was accused of embezzling funds from the Sindh Education Fund.

He said that the high court had ordered the accused to pay the guarantee amount.