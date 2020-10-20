Supreme Court accepts pre-arrest bail pleas of accused allegedly involved in selling state land

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Tuesday accepted pre-arrest bail of accused Mukhtiarkar Pervez and Jamaluddin for Rs 2 million surety bond allegedly involved in selling state land in Sindh.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the petitioner issued NOC in connivance with others without ascertaining the genuineness of entries and extended undue benefit for the sale of Government Land causing a huge loss to Government Exchequer to the tune of Rs 160 million.

During the course of proceedings, the court also issued notice to the NAB.

Justice Bandial said that Allah Dino gave the land as a gift to Shah Rehman and Rasool Bakhsh.

He asked the owners to show proof if they owned the land as NAB had claimed that it was a state land.

Commissioner and Mukhtiarkar issued NOC for sale of land, he added.

He said that both the petitioners were accused of not verifying the records and selling the land on fake papers.