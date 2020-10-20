UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Supreme Court Accepts Pre-arrest Bail Pleas Of Accused Allegedly Involved In Selling State Land

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 40 minutes ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:23 PM

Supreme Court accepts pre-arrest bail pleas of accused allegedly involved in selling state land

The Supreme Court Tuesday accepted pre-arrest bail of accused Mukhtiarkar Pervez and Jamaluddin for Rs 2 million surety bond allegedly involved in selling state land in Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court Tuesday accepted pre-arrest bail of accused Mukhtiarkar Pervez and Jamaluddin for Rs 2 million surety bond allegedly involved in selling state land in Sindh.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah heard the case.

According to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the petitioner issued NOC in connivance with others without ascertaining the genuineness of entries and extended undue benefit for the sale of Government Land causing a huge loss to Government Exchequer to the tune of Rs 160 million.

During the course of proceedings, the court also issued notice to the NAB.

Justice Bandial said that Allah Dino gave the land as a gift to Shah Rehman and Rasool Bakhsh.

He asked the owners to show proof if they owned the land as NAB had claimed that it was a state land.

Commissioner and Mukhtiarkar issued NOC for sale of land, he added.

He said that both the petitioners were accused of not verifying the records and selling the land on fake papers.

Related Topics

Sindh Supreme Court National Accountability Bureau Noc Sale Sajjad Ali Afridi Government Million Court

Recent Stories

Expo 2020 Dubai a moment to collaborate for shared ..

3 minutes ago

Saif bin Zayed attends sigining of MoU between Ahm ..

3 minutes ago

DC vows for ensuring better arrangements at Eid Mi ..

2 minutes ago

Daily mouthwash may inactivate human coronaviruses ..

2 minutes ago

13 Private Members bills introduced, 3 passed desp ..

2 minutes ago

Air pollution drives food delivery leading to plas ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.