Supreme Court Accepts Pre-arrest Bail Pleas Of AC, RO Jamshoro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:08 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the pre-arrest bail pleas of Assistant Commissioner (AC) and Revenue Officer (RO) Jamshoro against Rs one million surety bond in a case regarding selling of state land to Jamshoro Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

A three-member bench of the court headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Amin-ud-din Khan heard bail pleas filed AC Mumtaz Ali Channa and RO Irshad Ali.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Mushir Alam asked what were allegations against both the accused.

The Additional Prosecutor General National Accountability Bureau (NAB) responded that AC Mumtaz and RO Irshad were accused of tempering of record of 731 acres of state land.

He said that RO Irshad conducted fake surveys.

Mumtaz and Irshad had committed fraud.

He said that there were signatures of both officers on the fake surveys.

Advocate Shah Khawar counsel for the accused said that the court could issue directions for deposit of Rs one million surety bonds by each accused before the trial court against the allegations of Rs one million.

He said that the Names of the two accused should be included in the Exist Control List (ECL) if the court wanted.

He said that the accused would accept the trial court decision.

He asked what the NAB wanted to achieve after arrest of accused at this stage.

The court after hearing arguments accepted the bail before arrest pleas against submission of Rs one million surety bond by each accused.

