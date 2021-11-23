The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday accepted the Punjab government's appeal against Ittefaq Sugar Mills for preliminary hearing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2021 ) :The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday accepted the Punjab government's appeal against Ittefaq Sugar Mills for preliminary hearing.

A three-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah heard the case and issued notices to Ittefaq Sugar Mills, JDW Sugar Mill, Hamza Sugar Mill.

During the course of proceedings, the Additional Advocate General Punjab said that the apex court had ordered transfer of Ittefaq Sugar Mills from Chini Goth to Pakpattan in 2018. Ittefaq Sugar Mills approached the High Court again after the apex court decision. The high court directed the Punjab government to review the application of Ittefaq Sugar Mills, he added.

He said that the apex court's decision on the application to make the sugar mill operational was misinterpreted.