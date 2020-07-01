(@FahadShabbir)

The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the Punjab government's appeal seeking dismissal of a Patwari involved in illegal transfer of 270 canals state land to an individual in district Jhang

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Supreme Court on Wednesday accepted the Punjab government's appeal seeking dismissal of a Patwari involved in illegal transfer of 270 canals state land to an individual in district Jhang.

A two-member bench of the apex court comprising Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan heard the case on Punjab government's appeal against Patwari involved in illegal transfer of 270 kanals of government land to a private person in Jhang.

During the course of proceedings, the court suspended the service tribunal's decision and accepted the government's appeal to remove patwari Allah Baksh who was involved in the crime of transferring government land to a private person.

The court stated that the decision of the Provincial Service Tribunal was legal.This move by a government employee was not just negligence, it added.

The bench remarked that government land could not be given to private people.

Secretary Member board of Revenue Punjab Babar Hayat Tarar appeared before the court.

The Chief Justice asked the Secretary to inform the court about the matter.

He said that the patwari was selling government land and the provincial ministry filed appeal after time barred.

He asked the Secretary that he was also involved in this matter and he would also have to suffer.

The Secretary Member Board of Revenue Punjab said that he joined as Secretary Revenue Board recently and this matter was before his joining.

The Chief Justice asked what would happen if the law officer made a bigger mistake than the one made by Patwari? Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that people collude in the department�for the time bar so that the appeal could be dismissed in the court.

The Chief Justice said that the salary and benefits received by Patwari should be recovered from the law officers.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the department should inquire against the responsible persons on the appeals which were rejected over time barred appeals.

The Secretary Member Board of Revenue said that the department after inquiry had convicted two persons involved in similar cases.